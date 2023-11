New WWJ Website is Live!

Aaaaaand we’re back. As you may have noticed.. it was a (re)Construction zone here for the month of October 2023 with tons of archive material, including many video programs in legacy file formats — all running on backend looong overdue for modern update, Whew!

It’s been ‘fun’ wandering down memory lane — we hope you enjoy this new version, online again as promised in time for Halloween!